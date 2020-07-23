Child, 4, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:04PM EDT
A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street just before 8:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics say a four-year-old boy has been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.