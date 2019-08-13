

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A five-year-old is in serious condition and three other people suffered minor injuries when a home in Brampton exploded on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Humberwest Parkway at 1:26 p.m. for reports that a home had exploded.

Chopper 24 spotted the home on Herdwick Street with a section of its side shorn off, exposing rooms inside.

The five-year-old was rushed to hospital in serious condition and three others were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns.

Police said the occupants of both neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the blast has not been determined.

“We’ll be investigating the scene together and we will update once we have something,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk said.