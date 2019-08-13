Child, 5, seriously hurt in Brampton house explosion
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:17PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:47PM EDT
A five-year-old is in serious condition and three other people suffered minor injuries when a home in Brampton exploded on Tuesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Humberwest Parkway at 1:26 p.m. for reports that a home had exploded.
Chopper 24 spotted the home on Herdwick Street with a section of its side shorn off, exposing rooms inside.
The five-year-old was rushed to hospital in serious condition and three others were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns.
Police said the occupants of both neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.
The cause of the blast has not been determined.
“We’ll be investigating the scene together and we will update once we have something,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk said.