Child, 5, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 24, 2020 5:50AM EDT
A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street just before 8:30 p.m.
A five-year-old boy was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.
Police are investigating.