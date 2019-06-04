Child, 6, airlifted to hospital after Port Perry collision
Emergency crews are pictured at the scene of a collision at Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road in Port Perry Tuesday June 4, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 6:44PM EDT
A six-year-old child has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a collision in Port Perry.
The child was injured when a car and a dump truck collided at Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road Tuesday, Durham Regional Police said.
According to police, the child sustained serious injuries.
Police have not said what caused the crash.
Roads in the area have been shut down as officers investigate.