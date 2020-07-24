

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





A six-year-old girl has been seriously injured after she was struck by an e-bike North York.

Toronto police said they received a call at around 7:45 p.m. about a child being struck by an e-bike outside a building near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street, north of Wilson Avenue.

Police said the little girl received a head injury and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators initially said the driver of the e-bike fled the scene but police now say the driver has been identified.

The driver, police say, is cooperating with the investigaiton and it is not clear if any charges will be laid.