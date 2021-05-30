Child airlifted to hospital after highway rollover in Mississauga
Published Sunday, May 30, 2021 6:39PM EDT
A child is in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a collision on the eastbound Highway 403 ramp to Highway 401 just after 4:30 p.m.
Ornge says a pediatric patient was airlifted to the Hospital for Sick Children.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the ramp while they investigate.