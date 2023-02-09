

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a child and a man have been taken to hospital in serious condition after multiple vehicles were involved in a collision Thursday morning.

Toronto police say the collision happened at Bathurst Street and Ava Road just after 8:30 a.m..

Police say Bathurst Street is closed both ways from Eglinton Avenue West to Ava Road for the investigation.

So far the circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear.