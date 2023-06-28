A child bitten by a dog in Scarborough this morning has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto police say.

In a tweet, police confirmed that the incident occurred in the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 7:15 a.m.

Police said initial reports were that the child was wounded by two dogs who were on the loose in the area.

The child, who is believed to be six years old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, paramedics said.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

The dogs have been secured by animal services, police said.