All residents 45 and older who are living in one of Ontario’s 114 hot spot postal codes are now eligible to book an appointment on the provincial booking system.

Residents of hot spot neighbourhoods who are 50 and older were previously eligible to book an appointment through the provincial system but as of 8 a.m. today, the government has now lowered the age of eligibility to 45.

“This is a step forward in Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan to ensure we are protecting people and communities most at risk,” Christine Elliott, Ontario’s deputy premier and minister of health, said in a written statement.

“By using every available channel to deliver vaccines, we are working to vaccinate Ontarians as quickly as possible and stop the spread in our communities. I encourage everyone who is eligible to book their appointment as soon as they can.”

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table published new research last week that put forward a strategy to divert half of the province’s vaccine supply to 74 neighbourhoods with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.

According to the report, this change would likely result in 56,000 fewer infections over the next month along with 1,731 fewer hospitalizations, 258 fewer ICU admissions, and 517 fewer deaths.

Elliott said Monday that the province is seriously considering the recommendation and a final decision will be made shortly.

Some residents and workers who are 18 and older in select hot spot postal codes have been able to receive a COVID-19 shot through pop-up clinics and mobile vaccination teams.

Child-care workers now eligible

Starting today, employees at licensed child-care centres will also be eligible to book a shot, the province confirmed in a news release issued this morning.

Teachers in hot spot areas were permitted to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month and while schools are now closed across Ontario due to the third wave of the pandemic, child-care facilities remain open.

“Ontario’s child care workers are making a difference and supporting working parents at this critical time,” Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s minister of education, said in a statement accompanying the news release.

“That’s why child care workers provincewide will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Our child care centres are safe and the expansion of vaccines will further protect children and staff.”