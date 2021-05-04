Child critical after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:00PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:27PM EDT
A young child has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
The child was struck at Hurontario Street and Elm Drive at around 5:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
Roads are currently being blocked off in the area as police investigate the incident and drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
