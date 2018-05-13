

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A seven-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

The child was struck while riding a bicycle on private property in the area of Goreway and Brandon Gate drives at around 5:50 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.

Peel paramedics said they were transporting the child to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.