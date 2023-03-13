A child is dead after an overnight fire at a camping trailer on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Emergency crews were first called to a Mississauga Road address shortly before 2 a.m. The reserve is located about 25 kilometres southeast of Brantford.

Ontario Provincial Police say that crews encountered a “fully engulfed camping trailer” upon arrival.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but a “young child” was later located inside and pronounced deceased, OPP say.

Six other people, including two adults and four children, were able to escape the blaze and sustained only minor injuries.

“I want to put out my sincere and deepest condolences to everyone that has been effected by this tragedy. To family members, to friends, to the victims involved in this incident and to the community for their loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers as we deal with this tragedy,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video message posted to Twitter.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating, along with the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit.