A child is dead and another is injured following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Toronto police said they responded to an “unknown trouble” call at an apartment in the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent just after 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics initially said that they assessed three people at the scene, including the child who has now been pronounced dead.

A second child, a boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and a third person was also assessed, but it’s unclear if they were taken to hospital.

Police have not released any further information about the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, however the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is attending the scene.

The building superintendent, Amy Lei, told CP24 that prior to the incident, a mother who is a tenant on the eighth floor of the building called her because she was concerned for her daughter’s safety.

The superintendent said she went up and tried to enter the unit with a key but was unable to get inside.

Then, Lei said she went outside and saw the woman’s son, who she says is around 10 years old, hanging off of the balcony in an attempt to escape from the apartment.

“At that moment, I [saw] something very, very, very terrible, very dangerous, so that's why I called the police,” Lei said.

Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. More information to come.