A child is dead, and four others are injured after they were struck by a pickup truck operated by an alleged impaired driver in St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Talbot Street and Caso Crossing.

The driver red pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street lost control and left the roadway, striking five pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said.

One of the victims, a child, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was transported to a hospital in London, Ont. with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the pickup truck driver was arrested for impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm, police said.