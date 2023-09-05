A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Police say they responded to an “unknown trouble” call at an apartment in the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent, just west of Kennedy Road, at about 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers located a female youth with injuries. Police said they attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another youth was found injured at the scene, and has since been released from hospital and arrested, they said.

Police have not released any further information about the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, however, the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is taking carriage of the investigation. Investigators said they also cannot specify the relationship between the girl and the youth in custody.

The building superintendent, Amy Lei, told CP24 that prior to the incident, a mother who is a tenant on the eighth floor of the building called her because she was concerned for her daughter’s safety.

The superintendent said she went up and tried to enter the unit with a key but was unable to get inside.

Then, Lei said she went outside and saw the woman’s son, who she says is around 10 years old, hanging off of the balcony in an attempt to escape from the apartment.

“At that moment, I [saw] something very, very, very terrible, very dangerous, so that's why I called the police,” Lei said.