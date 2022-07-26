Child dies after being struck by GO Train in Mississauga
A GO train passes through a rail crossing. (Tom Stefanac/CP24)
Published Tuesday, July 26, 2022 8:26PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 26, 2022 8:58PM EDT
A child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
Mississauga Fire confirmed in a tweet that a child had been struck by a GO train in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
The call came in at around 7:40 p.m.
The fire service said that paramedics and police were also responding to the scene.
Shortly before 9 p.m., Peel police confirmed that the child had been pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word so far on the exact age of the child.
More to come…