A five-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga while trying to cross the road on a bike.

The child was struck by a vehicle at Hurontario Street and Elm Drive at around 5:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police said. He was subsequently transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time I am saddened to say that that five year old child has died as a result of the injuries that they sustained,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene. “On behalf of a Peel Regional Police, we'd like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this child, and to all others that have been affected by this tragic incident.”

Police later confirmed that the boy’s father was with him at the time and witnessed the collision.

The exact circumstances of the fatal incident are now under investigation by the Major Collisions Bureau.

Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle was northbound on Hurontario Street and was attempting to turn right at the time of the collision, but police would not immediately confirm that.

Images from the scene showed a bicycle underneath a red truck.

“I don't know where exactly on the road they were (the child). All I know is that, tragically, they were on the road when they were struck by the vehicle, and subsequently was dragged for a period of a short distance, which led to the tragic circumstances where we're in at this moment,” Mooken told reporters at the scene.

Roads are currently blocked off in the area as police investigate the fatal incident and drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident, anyone that may have witnessed that has dashcam footage, to contact investigators from our Major Collisions Bureau or to provide information through CrimeStoppers,” Mooken said.