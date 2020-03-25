Child dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 5:52AM EDT
A child who was struck by a vehicle in an Etobicoke neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon has succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
It happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Saxony Crescent, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue.
Police say that the child was initially driven home and was subsequently taken to hospital by paramedics.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.