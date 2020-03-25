

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A child who was struck by a vehicle in an Etobicoke neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon has succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

It happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Saxony Crescent, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say that the child was initially driven home and was subsequently taken to hospital by paramedics.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.