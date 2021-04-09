A female child has been rushed to SickKids Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday afternoon, Peel police say.

Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at around 1:15 p.m

A child was struck by a vehicle, police said.

A girl was transported to SickKids Hospital in life-threatening condition, Peel Paramedics said.

The driver remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed as police are investigating.

This is a developing news story.