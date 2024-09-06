Child in hospital after colliding with vehicle while riding bike in Etobicoke
Toronto police are on the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Friday, September 6, 2024 10:17PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2024 10:47PM EDT
A boy is in hospital after he collided with a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Etobicoke Friday night.
The collision occurred in the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road around 8:22 p.m.
Toronto police say the boy ran into the back of a vehicle as it was making a turn.
Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a child pedestrian to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and vehicle remained at the scene.