A young girl has been found after Waterloo Regional Police issued an Amber Alert in Kitchener on Friday.

Police say the one-year-old girl was located safely and that a suspect has been arrested.

Police issued an Amber Alert at around 6:15 a.m. and said the girl was last seen on Onward Avenue, near King Street and Borden Avenue.

The relationship between the girl and the suspect is unknown.

Police say they are continuining to investigate the incident and that more details will be released at a later time.