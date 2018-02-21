

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Rescue crews are searching the Grand River for a child who reportedly went missing after a minivan was swept into a river near Orangeville early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred at around 12:53 a.m. near the town of Grand Valley, located about 30 kilometres northwest of Orangeville.

Grand Valley Fire Chief Kevin McNeilly said a resident called 911 to report seeing “headlights” bobbing and pointing upward out of the Grand River.

Const. Paul Nancekivell said a vehicle went past a roadblock and was swept into the Grand River.

The female driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured, OPP say.

“She managed to free herself right away and then the van was swept away moments later,” Nancekivell said.

She was taken to an Orangeville hospital and treated for symptoms of hypothermia.

But officials have confirmed that water rescue teams and firefighters have not yet been able to locate a child who was reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

CWFD water rescue teams from Fergus & Eloa stn in the water assisting Grand Valley fire with a vehicle in the Grand river / missing person in the water. Fast moving water, lots of large ice flows pic.twitter.com/lVJqbGiKe6 — Brad Patton (@CWFireChief) February 21, 2018

Brad Patton, the fire chief for Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue, said crews, who were seen wading through the river early Wednesday morning, are contending with “fast moving water” and “large ice flows.”

“At that point it was sort of a risk – how much risk (are we going to take) given the fog and everything else,” McNeilly said of making their way to the van, which was stuck in the middle of a fast-flowing river.

He said the Centre Wellington firefighters were able to run a cable from the riverbank to the vehicle early Wednesday morning to keep it from floating away, but were not able to dive to see inside the vehicle, which was mostly submerged.

High rain amounts over the last two days have pushed the Grand River to burst its banks in several areas, including Grand Valley and Brantford, where evacuations are underway.

Police say the vehicle has been located under a bridge in between the 9th Line and 10th Line but police have not said if the child was inside.

Nancekivell refused to comment on or confirm whether a child was inside the van when it was swept away.

He said the van had lodged itself into silt in the depths of the river and was likely going to remain there for the foreseeable future.

OPP divers were at the scene preparing to enter the water to conduct a search.

The age and gender of the child have not been released.

McNeilly said visibility was extremely poor in the area overnight.

“You couldn’t see past the hood of your vehicle.”