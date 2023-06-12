A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke this morning.

Police say it happened near Kipling Avenue and Burnhamthorpe Road shortly after 8 a.m.

COLLISION:

Kipling Ave & Burnhamthorpe Rd

8:05am

- reports of a child struck by vehicle

- driver remained on scene

- child is being transported to hospital via emerg run

- s/b traffic on Kipling Ave is closed

- delays in the area

- consider alternate routes#GO1342046

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 12, 2023

The child has been transported to hospital via emergency run, police say. The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

The southbound lanes of Kipling Avenue are closed and police say motorists should expect delays in the area.

More to come…