

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A child has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

It happened in the area of Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they were called to the scene but someone else had already taken the child to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.

More to come.