A child is being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the Milner Avenue and Neilson Road area, north of Highway 401, just after 1 p.m.

The child, reportedly a girl, is being transported to a trauma centre by paramedics via emergency run.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.

Police are at the scene as well, and tell CP24 the collision happened near a school.

Milner Avenue is closed in both directions at Neilson Road, and police are telling drivers to expect delays in the area.