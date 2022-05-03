A child was rushed to hospital via emergency run after falling from a Scarborough building on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment building near Brimley and Ellesmere roads at around 3 p.m.

Police say that the child fell approximately two storeys. It is believed that they fell from either a window or a balcony, according to police.

The nature of the child’s injuries are not immediately clear, though paramedic say that they were conscious at the scene and were taken to a trauma centre as a precaution.

More to come…