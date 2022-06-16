Child rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Thorncliffe Park
A child has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park on Thursday evening.
Toronto police said it happened in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard, shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The child was rushed to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police have closed the intersection for investigation.