

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A young girl was transported to SickKids Hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive around 3:55 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

According to Toronto police, emergency personnel had to rescue a “young female” who was trapped in a vehicle. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Paramedics confirmed the victim was a child and that two other people were being assessed at the scene.

No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the crash.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.

This is a developing news story. More to come.