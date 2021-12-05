Child rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Published Sunday, December 5, 2021 11:30AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 5, 2021 12:01PM EST
A child has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.
Police said they were called to Royal York Road and Westridge Road Sunday morning after reports a child had been struck.
The vehicle involved the collision remained on scene, police said.
Police said the extent of the child's injuries are not known at this time.
This is a developing news story. More to come.