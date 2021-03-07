Two children under the age of 12 were pulled from a pond in eastern Mississauga on Sunday afternoon after one of them fell through the ice, local police say.

Peel Regional Police say that some time around 1:10 p.m., they were called to Indian Summer Trail Park, in the Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue Esat area, where two “young people” under the age of 12 were walking across a frozen duck pond.

One of them fell hrough the ice and was immersed up to their chest in water.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly pulled him out.

Police said they were a boy and girl aged 9 and 11 years-old.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed both of them for frostbite and hypothermia but they did not require transport to hospital.

Temperatures on Sunday stayed below freezing but several days in the past week saw sustained periods of above-freezing temperatures, likely thinning ice coverage on bodies of water in the area.