A child under the age of 12 has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Richvale Road, near Kennedy Road.

According to Peel police, a vehicle veered off the roadway after being involved in a collision with another car, striking a pedestrian in the process.

The child has been rushed to Sick Kids Hospital, paramedics say, and their parents have been notified.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police say.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.