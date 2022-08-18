A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mimico on Thursday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to a parking lot in the area of Albert Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West around 7:30 p.m. for a collision.

They arrived to find a child with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The child has been rushed to hospital. There is no immediate word on their condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the collision.