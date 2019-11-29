

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Silverthorn neighbourhood.

It happened at the intersection of Rogers and OId Weston roads, east of Keele Street, at around 4:45 p.m.

Toronto police said a child was struck and sustained a head injury.

The child was taken to a children's hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Police said the vehicle, described as a dark blue or black minivan, fled the scene.

More to come.