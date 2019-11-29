Child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Silverthorn
Toronto police are investigating after a child was struck and injured at the intersection of Old Weston Road and Rogers Road. (Chopper 24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 5:26PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 29, 2019 5:51PM EST
A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Silverthorn neighbourhood.
It happened at the intersection of Rogers and OId Weston roads, east of Keele Street, at around 4:45 p.m.
Toronto police said a child was struck and sustained a head injury.
The child was taken to a children's hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
Police said the vehicle, described as a dark blue or black minivan, fled the scene.
More to come.