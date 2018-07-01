Child seriously injured after being struck in Mississauga
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 9:55PM EDT
A seven-year-old child was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Sunday night.
It happened at Eglinton Avenue and Ninth Line.
Peel Paramedic Services said the child’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Peel police said.