A multi-vehicle collision in North York Tuesday evening has left a young child with serious injuries, police say.

It happened in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East at 8:36 p.m.

Police said a young child in one of the vehicles sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene and drivers in the area should expect delays, police said.

No other details have been released.