Child seriously injured following multi-vehicle crash in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Tuesday, May 3, 2022 9:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 3, 2022 9:09PM EDT
A multi-vehicle collision in North York Tuesday evening has left a young child with serious injuries, police say.
It happened in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East at 8:36 p.m.
Police said a young child in one of the vehicles sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
Emergency crews are on scene and drivers in the area should expect delays, police said.
No other details have been released.