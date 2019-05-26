

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A child struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The victim, who is believed to be under the age of 5, was struck near Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road.

According to police, the child was in and out of consciousness when officers arrived on scene and the injuries have been described as “severe.”

Paramedics told CP24 that the child, who sustained multiple fractures, was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Victoria Park Avenue is closed from St. Clair to Yardley avenues for the police investigation.