

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Paramedics say a child has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

It happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Saxony Crescent, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say after the child was hit, they were taken home and paramedics subsequently transported the patient to hospital.

The age and gender of the victim has not been released.