Child taken to hospital after house fire in Hamilton
Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Hamilton on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Twitter/Hamilton Fire Department)
Several people, including a child, are in hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Hamilton on Friday evening.
The Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) said they were called to a two-storey residential home on Garden Crescent at around 6:30 p.m.
Crews arrived and met with heavy smoke. HFD said firefighters made a quick entry and searched the home after reports that someone was inside.
A child was pulled out of the home and was transported to a local hospital, HFD said. There is no immediate word on their condition.
HFD added that a number of residents were also taken to the hospital for care.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.