Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York
Toronto police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in North York. (Chopper 24)
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2023 4:04PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2023 4:04PM EDT
A child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police say it happened near the intersection of York Mills and Banbury roads, west of Leslie Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The child has been transported to the hospital, police say. His injuries are considered to be serious but non-life-threatening.
It is not immediately known if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.