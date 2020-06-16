

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A child under the age of six was not injured after climbing into the drivers’ seat of the SUV they had been left inside unattended and accelerating into a stop sign in a grocery store parking lot in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the parking lot of Real Canadian Superstore on the southwest corner of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue at 2:21 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Investigators say a child got into the drivers’ seat of an SUV and accelerated into at least one stop sign.

The child was not hurt and paramedics say they were not called to the scene.

Police say the investigation is still underway.