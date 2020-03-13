

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario’s largest school board says all of the childcare facilities located inside its properties will be closed for the next three weeks, following Thursday’s decision by the province to shut all public schools until April.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Director John Malloy says the move is to ensure the province’s original aim to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus through closures is successful.

“All childcare centres located inside TDSB schools will also be closed and all TDSB extended day programs will be cancelled from March 14 through to April 5, 2020.”

All evening uses of TDSB facilities will also be banned during this time, including permitted uses and any other meeting of school employees on TDSB property.

“We think by closing our childcares as well as our TDSB extended programs is really in line with the provincial order and reflected by many boards across the province,” board spokesperson Ryan Bird said.

On Thursday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered all publicly funded schools to shut until April 5 on the advice of the province’s top doctor, as a means of social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Ministry officials say the decision to close childcare throughout the rest of the province will be left to school boards, in consultation with local public health units.