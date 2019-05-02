

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and a woman are dead and a child is in hospital after a domestic stabbing at a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.

The incident, which is currently being probed by the province’s police watchdog, happened at an address on Quarry Edge Drive near Bovaird Drive and Main Street.

The Special Investigations Unit says that Peel Regional Police officers were first called to the home for a domestic incident at around 11:20 p.m. They say that once the officers arrived on scene they breached the door to the residence and entered a main floor bathroom where they located a 47-year-old man with stab wounds.

Officers apprehended that man at the scene and then administered first aid until paramedics arrived and took over, the SIU says. The man was never transported to hospital and was ultimately pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The female victim, meanwhile, was located on the upper floor of the home with serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead sometime overnight.

The SIU says that two children lived inside the home. One of those children, a 12-year-old boy, ran to a neighbour’s house for help following the incident. He was then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the SIU.

A three-year-old girl also ran to another neighbor’s house after the incident. She did not sustain any physical injuries.

“The young boy managed to leave the home and went to a neighbour’s home, where 911 was called. The young girl was found at a different home. I don’t know how that occurred,” SIU Spokesperson Monica Hudon told CP24 at the scene.

Hudon said that the SIU and Peel Regional Police are conducting “parallel investigations” with the SIU focusing on what transpired in the bathroom and police looking at what happened prior to officers arriving at the scene.

While Hudon refused to say how the individuals involved in the incident knew one another, neighbours who spoke to CP24 on Thursday morning confirmed that they were a family and all lived at the address.

“It seemed like they were a very nice family but I don’t know what was going on inside the house,” one neighbor said. “I don’t know what happened. I am just so sorry to hear (what happened). I am so sad.”

In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday morning, Peel Regional Police said that they are not seeking any outstanding suspects in the case.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.