

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Children 12 years of age or younger will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free and officials say that the program will actually boost revenue, despite the fact that an identical policy costs the TTC millions of dollars per year.

The program will go into effect on March 9.

It replaces a previous policy in which a single child between the age of one and five was allowed to ride free with an accompanying adult while all other children up to the age of 12 had to pay fares that were discounted by 50 per cent.

“At the end of the day this is all about putting more money in the people’s pockets and getting more ridership on the trains,” Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek told reporters during a press conference at Ripley’s Aquarium on Thursday morning.

Metrolinx anticipates $9.3 million revenue boost

The TTC introduced its own kid’s ride free policy back in 2015.

In the year before that policy was introduced, a total of 11 million trips were taken by children under the age of 12 but by 2017 that number had more than doubled to 25 million.

The TTC’s policy carries an annual cost of about $8 million but Metrolinx officials say that they actually expect to boost revenue by $9.3 million per year due to an anticipated boost in adult ridership.

“We ran a trial on the Barrie line for about a year and what we saw is that when he had the campaign going our ridership increased seven per cent on weekdays and 17 per cent on weekends,” Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said. “This is not a program that costs money; this is a program that generates money.”

Verster said that part of the reason behind waiving fares for children is a desire to “stimulate” ridership during non-peak hours.

He said that his hope is that the policy will also boost ridership far into the future, as more children grow up riding GO Transit.

“If I am really honest there is a kid in me that really enjoys getting on a train and starting to share that experience with children across the region is a positive step for us,” he said.