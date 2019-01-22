BEIJING - China is issuing fresh demands that the U.S. abandon its request that Canada extradite a senior telecom executive who was detained in Vancouver last month.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing today that Meng Wanzhou's case was out of the ordinary and Canada's extradition treaty with the U.S. infringed on the "safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."

Hua says China wants the U.S. to withdraw the arrest warrant against the Huawei Technologies executive and "not make a formal extradition request to the Canadian side."

The demand comes a day after 140 international China experts -- including five former Canadian ambassadors -- urged President Xi Jinping to free two Canadians detained in apparent retaliation for Meng's arrest.

The letter praises former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor as bridge-builders between China and the world, and said their detentions will make its authors "more cautious" about travelling to China.

Meng's arrest has infuriated China, which also sentenced Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg to death last week for a previous drug-smuggling conviction.