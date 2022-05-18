

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government says China has lifted its restrictions on Canadian canola after a three-year trade dispute.

Ottawa says it has been advised that China has reinstated market access for two Canadian canola companies.

In March 2019, the Chinese government blocked canola shipments from Richardson International Ltd. and Viterra Inc. by suspending their licences.

The move followed the arrest of Chinese tech giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver a few months earlier.

Canada requested World Trade Organization consultations with China in September 2019 over the issue. A WTO panel was composed in November 2021.

Before the trade tensions, the Chinese market made up 40 per cent of Canada's canola exports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.