China renews demand on Canada for Huawei executive's release
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, waves as she returns home after attending a court appearance in Vancouver, on Wednesday May 8, 2019. Defence lawyers for a senior Huawei executive have asked Canada's foreign affairs minister to stop the extradition process against their client, saying the request made by the United States was for political purposes, not legitimate law enforcement reasons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 7:40AM EDT
BEIJING - China has renewed a demand that Canada release a top executive of the tech giant Huawei a day after announcing a suspension of all imports of Canadian meat products in an apparent bid to increase the pressure on Ottawa.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a daily briefing Wednesday that Canada should "take seriously China's concerns" and immediately release Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the company's founder.
The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said in a statement Tuesday that Chinese customs inspectors detected residue from a restricted feed additive called ractopamine in a batch of Canadian pork products, prompting the ban.
Meng was arrested Dec. 1 in Canada at the request of U.S. authorities, who want to try her on fraud charges.