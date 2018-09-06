

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a male suspect who investigators believe is part of an attempt to extort businesses in the city’s western Chinatown.

On June 18 at about 11 p.m., a man was seen smashing the window of a business in the area of Spadina Avenue and D’Arcy Street.

In a surveillancevideo released Thursday, a man is seen walking casually up to the front door of the business, stretching his arms out and checking his surroundings for about 15 seconds, before quickly smashing a hole in the door and dropping a note inside.

Police say the note demanded money and threatened the business with harm if it was not received within 24 hours.

Police say two other notes demanding money were left at the business in the two weeks prior to June 18.

Investigators are asking any other businesses who have suffered similar incidents and not reported them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.