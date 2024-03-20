Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday that it's time for "a little spring cleaning" when it comes to Toronto's strategy around the FIFA World Cup Games the city will host in 2026, particularly around financial accountability.

"While I didn't sign this deal, it is my responsibility as mayor to do what I can to make these games a success," Chow said.

Chow said she is juggling the committee structure and mandate in order to ensure the games' "financial sustainability" for the city and that the event "builds connections."

Toronto is set to host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026 (FWC26). The deal to host the games, which was signed under the previous administration, has been criticized for its secretiveness and for saddling the city with costs which could balloon.

Toronto has already committed to covering around $90 million of the estimated $300 million price tag on its own.

Chow has said she's hopeful the city can make up some of that money through sponsorships and donations.

In a letter to council Wednesday, the mayor said it's now the current council's job to make sure the games are successful.

"As we prepare to host this marquee event, we must also strengthen our resolve to make it a success – not only financially, but in the strong and lasting connections it builds across communities, and how we reflect our shared values as we host the world," Chow said in the letter.

'Open, transparent and accountable'

Just as soccer is a team sport, the mayor told reporters, the city will take a "team" approach to the games.

To that end she said she is expanding the Executive Steering Committee (ESC) for the games established in 2020 and will chair it herself. Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be her alternate. The committee will include deputy mayors Jennifer McKelvie and Ausma Malik and councillors Shelley Carroll and Michael Thompson, as well as provincial, federal and Indigenous representatives and key partners.

Chow has tapped former city councillor and budget chief David Soknacki to be the "Mayor’s FIFA Envoy," working with the committee to help keep the games "open, transparent and accountable to the people of Toronto."

The mayor said a "Champions Table" will be created under the committee to raise money through donations to offset event costs. Meanwhile an "FWC26 Forever" group will be chaired by Chow with a mandate to help build excitement for the games, create connections with communities across the city to ensure a sense of belonging and civic pride, and to maximize the economic benefit the city sees from hosting the games.

On the financial side, Chow is creating an FWC26 Subcommittee under her executive committee. Chaired by budget chief Shelley Carroll, the subcommittee will be tasked with reviewing spending plans and expenditures around the games "to ensure they meet the standards of the residents of Toronto" and "stay within the prescribed budget for the event."

Speaking with reporters alongside Chow, Carroll said residents want to be able to enjoy the few weeks of the games "with reckless abandon" without fretting about how much it will be costing them as taxpayers.

"On the financial side, we really want to bring it out into the light of day now we have these two years to go," Carroll said. "And it's really important that we be transparent, that we have success on the balance sheet. With my economic development hat on, what that means is economic impact for every business, particularly tourism in the city, but it also means success for taxpayers."

The city's financial planning division has also assigned an analyst to the games to ensure that FWC26 finances "are reported on separately from other city budgets." Chow said the move will ensure the budget for the games is transparent for council and the public.