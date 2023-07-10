Mayor-elect Olivia Chow says she “can’t imagine” the grief and shock being felt by some members of the community following a spate of violent incidents in Toronto, including one that recently left a mother of two dead.

“My condolences to the family and loved ones of Karolina Huebner-Makurat,” Chow said to reporters following an anti-Islamophobia event Monday morning. “I can't imagine the grief and the shock that's going through the rest of the community.”

Huebner-Makurat, 44, died after being struck by a stray bullet while walking near Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue during the noon hour on July 7. Police are still looking for three male suspects in connection with the deadly incident.

The fatal shooting occurred just a day after a man was stabbed following an altercation on a crowded subway train approaching Eglinton Station. One suspect has since been arrested in connection with that incident.

Then just today, two people were seriously injured in an early-morning shooting downtown which police say may have started as a road rage incident.

“It's difficult when we see this kind of violence,” Chow said when asked about the incidents. “I'll do what I can to combat it. I've talked to some of the senior staff, and we’ll have a strategy to put in place.”

According to data from Toronto police, major crime indicators are up 20 per cent this year compared to the same period in 2022. That includes a 17 per cent increase in assaults.

While homicides are down 11 per cent, more recent data on shootings and gun incidents are not yet available.

Public safety was an issue during the mayoral campaign. Chow’s plan included a promise to improve 911 wait times and to expand a pilot project which sees teams of mental health professionals respond to some non-violent 911 calls.

Chow is set to be officially sworn into the job on Wednesday.