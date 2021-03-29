Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott received her first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

“It’s important for everyone, when it’s their turn, to get a vaccine because the more people that get vaccines, the sooner we’ll be able to go back to a more normal life for everyone,” Elliott said from the Toronto pharmacy where she got the shot.

Last week, Elliott announced she would get the AstraZeneca’s vaccine on camera to encourage others to do so. She noted at the time that there was “a lot” of vaccine hesitancy surrounding the AstraZeneca shot due to reports out of Europe of blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency has said in a review of the vaccine that it found no evidence the shot raises the overall risk of blood clots.

Health Canada would add that the benefits of the shot far outweighed the risks associated with catching COVID-19.

“I received the AstraZeneca today, and I would certainly want everyone who can receive any one of the vaccines, at the appropriate time, to do so,” Elliott said.

AstraZeneca is one of four COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada. The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots have also been given the green light, though the last of which is not yet available in Ontario.

Since Ontario began vaccinating people in December, 309,285 residents are considered to be fully vaccinated. In a tweet published Monday, Premier Doug Ford said that the province has administered more than two million shots since then.